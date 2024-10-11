Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Reveals Surprising Kiss Cut From Film

Deadpool & Wolverine has revealed a deleted scene featuring a kiss between some surprising characters. This month saw Deadpool & Wolverine make its way from theaters to a customer’s home via a digital purchase. The advantage of watching a movie at home is you’re able to check out all of the bonus content, which includes deleted scenes. Yes, even a movie as successful as Deadpool & Wolverine leaves some material on the cutting room floor. Now, if you were told that one of the deleted scenes involved two characters kissing, you’d probably assume Deadpool or Wolverine was a part of it. However, what we have is a continuation of the flirting between Rob Delaney’s Peter and Wunmi Mosaku’s B-15.

The Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene follows Peter (Rob Delaney) and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) as they walk back to Peter’s apartment. Sparks were flying between the two during the climax of Deadpool & Wolverine after Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stopped Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying Deadpool’s universe. As the TVA (Time Variant Authority) took Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) away, B-15 complimented Peter on how nice he looked in a Deadpool Corps costume. The attraction leads to a kiss between Peter and B-15 in the deleted scene titled, “Daddy’s in love.”

Deadpool & Wolverine honors Rob Delaney’s late son

The credits for Deadpool & Wolverine included a touching tribute to Henry Delaney, Rob Delaney’s two-year-old son who died via a brain tumor a few years ago. Ryan Reynolds explained why Deadpool & Wolverine chose to honor Henry Delaney, while also revealing how he wished he had done it for Deadpool 2.

“Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redifined the modern moose-knuckle — showing just how chic it can be. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being,” Reynolds wrote in a social media post. “There’s more to [Rob Delaney] than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018 Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2,” Reynolds continued. “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits ofi. And now, at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

