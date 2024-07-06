Deadpool & Wolverine Director Says Marvel Fans Will Lose Their Minds

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says that Marvel fans are going to lose their minds at various parts in the movie. SFX Magazine caught up with the filmmaker as Deadpool & Wolverine nears release. He told them that people need to prepare themselves to be surprised by some wild swings during this movie. Levy teased, “There are going to be moments that the audiences are going to love, but I’ll also say there are moments where they are going to lose their damn minds – like that times ten billion. Which is not a number, but I’m using it for hyperbole.” Elsewhere in that conversation, the filmmaker also talked about the laughs they managed to pack into every scene. You might miss something as the test screenings had people laughing through dialogue.

“There are some moments in this movie that if you can even hear the dialogue over the laughter, we’ve failed,” the director revealed. “We went through this in the edit room, when I’m telling Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can’t hear the three lines because the audience is still laughing at the line that came before. Every time we had this very brotherly debate. Ryan usually won. He’s like, ‘Great, they’ll have to see the movie again!’”

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings The Duo To The MCU

There is doubting that the biggest draw of Deadpool & Wolverine is bringing both of these characters into the MCU proper. Marvel president Kevin Feige has said as much in recent interviews. During his conversation with The Official Marvel Podcast, the head man talked about mixing X-Men elements with what their universe has been doing with the TVA. The result is a ride no one expected before the movie got released. But, one that people are over the moon about because they’ve been waiting for this for the better part of a decade.

“It was really, really nice the way Shawn Levy, our director, and Ryan were able to come in and embrace the best of what Ryan had pioneered with Deadpool and what Hugh had pioneered on those early X-Men films and bringing them in a very irreverent way, which people are already starting to piece together based on the trailers and the presence of the Time Variance Authority into our sandbox.”

“When Hugh came on board, it became very emotional on a personal level for me, because my Marvel career absolutely started 26 years ago in pre-production on the first X-Men film,” Feige continued. “I was apart of X-Men 1 and X-Men 2, and really the first three to a certain extent, before we had the honor and privilege of becoming Marvel Studios and developing the MCU. I had not seen Hugh in a while and certainly had not thought about Wolverine or the X-Men as something that we could do ourselves for many, many years.”

