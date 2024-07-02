Deadpool & Wolverine: Director Shares Marvel Cameo Strategy

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy shared the movie’s approach to Marvel cameos. In recent years, the rumored appearances from other heroes have basically dwarfed some of the projects themselves. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Levy explained that some of the murmurs about Deadpool & Wolverine are accurate. However, don’t expect every Internet fever dream to be correct. The director and his two stars wanted to make sure the story was the point of this film. Writers found a personal story with slightly lower stakes than some of the more recent Marvel entries to work with. The result is a fun ride that provides many familiar faces and still honors the past of the X-Men and Logan in a satisfying way.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy said in the piece. “But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Hugh Jackman Into The MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine is hiding more than just Sabretooth.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige actually mentioned why it’s taken so long to see Wade Wilson enter the MCU. During this EW cover story, the executive revealed that legal technicalities from the Disney and FOX acquisition held things up quite a bit. Feige doesn’t want to get into the fine print details. But, it’s safe to say that people were wondering why it’s been so long for a Fantastic Four movie or an X-Men project in this franchise. Now, it seems like there’s good reason for the long layover before these storied parts of the Marvel brand made their way over to the big screen. Interestingly, Deadpool & Wolverine is both a follow-up to the previous movies and the X-Men saga in a larger way. When the mutants come to the MCU, they’re kicking the door in.

“I don’t want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don’t understand them, but there’s a lot of ’em,” Feige demurred. “It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren’t really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened.”

Feige added, “The notion that, all these years later, we’re in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience.”

