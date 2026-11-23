A brand-new Land Before Time 3D short film is coming, and now, we’ve gotten a look at the first trailer. Kids of the ’80s and ’90s know that The Land Before Time was an absolutely iconic franchise, with the “longneck,” Littlefoot, and his best friends tackling everything from the devastating loss of some of their parents to the hilarious troubles that come with trying to take care of a baby Tyrannosaurus rex. Rivaling the Jurassic Park movies in terms of their popularity with young kids, these charming dinosaur movies incorporated various songs and even some pretty harrowing storylines, leading to its enduring status as a classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it’s been a decade since any new Land Before Time movie was released or announced, which seems to suggest the franchise has come to a true end. That hasn’t stopped fans from wanting more from these stories and these iconic characters, though, and now, one fan made short film is making that possible in a brand-new 3D format. Specifically, the 3D project Littlefoot, directed by Joey Lever, will be revitalizing this story in a more modern way, all while honoring the original. Check out the trailer for the short film and more about the project below.

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The trailer for Littlefoot was released on Nov. 18, marking 38 years since the debut of the original movie. In it, fans of The Land Before Time will find all of their favorite characters, as well as some of the most iconic moments from the entire franchise, from the first time Littlefoot and the “three horn” Cera meet (and she sticks her tongue out at him when her dad says “three horns” don’t play with “longnecks”) to the devastating loss of Littlefoot’s mom, which seems to be a beat for beat recreation of that heartbreaking scene. Along with these are appearances of beloved characters Ducky—including her fan-favorite “yep, yep, yep” catchphrase—Spike, and Petrie.

First trailer for ‘LITTLE FOOT,’ a 3D tribute to ‘The Land Before Time.’



Directed by Joey Lever, the project honors the legacy of the franchise that shaped so many childhoods. pic.twitter.com/Y6JHs7ihZj — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 18, 2026

So far, fans of the franchise seem overwhelmingly excited about the short film’s upcoming release. One commenter under the above video wrote, “That ‘Yep yep yep!’ At the end broke me,” and another saying, “THIS IS SO F—ING CUTE IM GOING TO DIE I LOVED THIS MOVIE SO MUCH OH MY GOD… I need to watch it today so badly holy heck.” Still others are talking about how brutally sad some of these scenes are, with one person writing, “My therapist is about to make bank from me after this comes out,” and another echoing, “Omg, I teared up just hearing the music.” Still others are pleading with the team behind it to make it good, such as one comment reading, “Core memory/trauma unlocked. I have so many memories tied to this movie. Please do it justice.”

Notably, many in the comments seem to be confused about what the project is, assuming that it is a full-blown remake headed to theaters rather than a fan-made short film. Either way, there is clearly plenty of excitement, and although the exact release date isn’t yet known, it is expected to hit YouTube in 2027.

Were you a fan of The Land Before Time? Will you be checking out Littlefoot once it is released? Let us know in the comments down below.