Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Dream Shot Made The Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds revealed which single shot ended up making the movie a smash hit. The Official Marvel Podcast got a visit from the Deadpool star this week as they talked about all sorts of spoilers. During that conversation, Reynolds said that the “Like a Prayer” sequence was bubbling in his head since Deadpool 2 came out in theaters. On streaming platforms, Madonna’s massive hit has experienced another resurgence as a result of being on the soundtrack. Deadpool & Wolverine involves a lot of wonder from a lot of places. But, that simple sequence with Logan and Wade Wilson fighting the Deadpool Corps is an instant post-Avengers: Endgame high water mark for the franchise.

“I don’t even know,” Reynolds shrugged. “It’s like a weird thing. ‘Like A Prayer’ by Madonna. I was in my head since Deadpool 2, that exact sequence actually just not fighting the Deadpool Corps. We had to go meet with Madonna, which was kind of an amazing ‘pinch me’ moment and I sort of felt like she has some authorship over this movie just because it started with that song. The whole movie started with that one song.

How Did Those Cameos Happen?

What a lineup.

The cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine are the hottest topic following the film. Shawn Levy talked about the selection process for the returning characters during the same podcast episode. Spoilers abound, but getting Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner and Dafne Keen back into the fold must have been such a thrill. Keeping legacy at the forefront of everything is paramount.

“The vibe on set was a party. We wanted to play with this theme of ‘legacy.’ So, we started thinking of characters we knew who never quite got their ending,” Levy shared. “When we had all these characters together and you have X-23, and you have Blade, and you have Gambit and Electra. Everyone was so happy and grateful.”

“When you have people like Channing Tatum who had wanted to play Gambit for 10 years or more. And, this is that moment,” he continued. “Everyone was so grateful and happy to be there. So we got the work done and we had a lot of fun. but there was just a feeling of ‘wow, what a privilege to do this job.’ That’s something I’ll never forget.”

