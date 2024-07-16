Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy Teases New Look at TVA

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s director is teasing a different side of the TVA. On social media, Shawn Levy posted a couple images from the shadowy organizations files on Wade Wilson. The previous Deadpool movie saw Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With A Mouth running all over the timeline by the end of the picture. Of course, this was always going to start a little bit of friction with the Time Variance Authority. Now that marvel studios has full reign to incorporate elements from the fox universe movies into their playground, Deadpool was always going to run afoul of the TVA. So, the question becomes, are they going to prune Wade Wilson or use him for something else?

And leave his post, there’s a picture of Deadpool, without his costume, and a long list of attributes, skills and backstory for the character. Loki fans will no doubt recognize the folders with important information from the second season of that series. In addition of these details, the social media post also highlights a new poster that says, “Stay vigilant. Are there variants among you?” Clearly, one branch of the TVA did not get the memo from the season finale of Loki‘s latest appearance. After discovering that the bureaucratic society was set up as a failsafe, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster decided to even the odds by allowing the multiverse to exist at the cost of his own freedom. Will Deadpool have someway to bring Loki back? Only time will tell.

TVA is on high alert this time around.

The TVA Has Become A Massive Part Of The MCU

TVA agents are here again.

Loki fans have been on the TVA train for a while now. One of the people most responsible for bringing that bureaucratic entity into the MCU is producer Kevin Wright. He was the mastermind behind the Loki series on Disney+ and pushed for the Time Variance Authority to be a big part of Tom Hiddleston’s character for the show. In a previous interview with Variety, Wright explained how long they’ve worked on Loki. It was a labor of love, but for the producer it’s been fun to see how much the TVA plays into the rest of the MCU now. As The Multiverse Saga hurtles forward, he hopes that more of the organization gets picked up and expanded by other creators.

“I would love that. Look, I’ve been siloed on Loki for almost five years now, by the time this show finishes, and with every filmmaker who has put their hands on the show, we’ve all had the same conversations: It feels like the TVA could be this exciting connective tool for all of this storytelling,” Wright told Variety. “And we’ve only seen a fraction of it. We’re dealing very specifically with this one smaller department with Mobius and B-15 and Renslayer, but you look out at those vistas — this place is infinite. The exciting thing to us is there certainly are more stories to be told there. We’ve carved out our own little corner of the sandbox and built something cool. We’re hoping that other people want to come and play with it.”

