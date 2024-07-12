Deadpool & Wolverine’s New Teaser Footage Pumps Fans Up

Deadpool & Wolverine rolled out another teaser today with brand-new footage. In the new clip, Wade Wilson is still trying to convince Logan to team-up. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s chemistry is off the charts during these exchanges. In the bar from the other trailers, Deadpool needles Wolverine about his loner schtick. As the two bicker, some shots of Dogpool licking Wade’s face happen along with other void footage. Cassandra Nova, the movie’s villain says that “boys are so silly.” Even the Time Variance Authority’s Agent Paradox is in a jubilant mood as the clip continues. There’s just a lot of fun being teased during these short 22 minutes.

Adding to the cheeky nature of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s new teaser is the inclusion of Toni Basil’s “Mickey” as the music. (Fun times with 1982 number one pop hits!) Deadpool saying, “Let’s give ’em what they came for” feels meta right now with all the various rumors swirling around this film. They talk about Wade Wilson’s toupee situation and Logan laughs that everyone can tell it’s a hairpiece. Things are basically all smiles in this new clip and real life for these best friends. Deadpool & Wolverine is in the midst of a massive worldwide tour that continues to charm MCU fans who are lucky enough to be in attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings R-Rated Laughs To The MCU

Wolverine pokes Deadpool in the bar where he’s been licking his wounds.

As the promotional tour rolls on, Kevin Feige has had some things to say about Deadpool & Wolverine. The MCU architect actually stopped by The Official Marvel Podcast to talk about getting all that Deadpool goodness into this movie. The first reactions from fans who have seen about 30 minutes of the movie say that it keeps the irreverent tone that characterized the first two entries. “We’re very proud of it. The entire thing is just as gory and just as foul-mouthed and just as R-Rated as you would expect, but it is also extremely endearing and emotional,” Feige smirked. “I think people are going to leave excited to go and watch it again.”

“We had nothing to do with the first two extremely successful Deadpool movies. Marvel Studios had nothing to do with those,” Feige continued. “So, in a way, we were playing on Ryan’s turf. We were playing on somebody else’s sandbox. The other way is that they were coming into our sandbox. We wanted to make it unique with the blending of those styles.

He would also praise the entire creative team”It was really, really nice the way Shawn Levy, our director, and Ryan were able to come in and embrace the best of what Ryan had pioneered with Deadpool and what Hugh had pioneered on those early X-Men films and bringing them in a very irreverent way, which people are already starting to piece together based on the trailers and the presence of the Time Variance Authority into our sandbox.”

Do you like what you’ve been hearing about Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!