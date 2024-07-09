Deadpool & Wolverine’s New Promo Teases MCU Changes

Deadpool & Wolverine teased some big changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie’s latest TV spot. On social media, Deadpool & Wolverine showed off more of Matthew MacFadyen’s Paradox delivering a speech to Wade Wilson. He calls Deadpool “a hero among heroes,” or at least he claims he can become one of them. The Time Variance Authority worker also says that the mercenary has been chosen for a “higher purpose” in saving the multiverse. (That sure does sound similar to another MCU favorite who has tangled with the TVA before…) So, the table is set for Ryan Reynolds’ hero to tangle with the big bad of the film, Cassandra Nova. You can check out the new teaser down below for yourself.

Another fun nugget from the trailer is that Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin, actually puts those telepathic powers to work against Deadpool & Wolverine. The previous footage of the duo walking into a town set from earlier trailers appears to end with them being blown an entire city block through the front window display of a store. Corrin’s villain is on a different level than some of the bad guys that Deadpool has come across in his own universe. By the looks of things, even having a Wolverine handy might not be enough to stop what’s coming. Dogpool is also with Wade and Logan at this point as Hugh Jackman’s X-Men insults his friend. The hype continues to build until Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release in just 3 weeks!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TVA Teases Big Things For Deadpool & Wolverine

Loki’s TVA is back for the new MCU feature.

If the words Time Variance Authority made you double-take up above, the might be expected. The TVA appeared in Marvel’s Loki series. Despite being one of the more popular Marvel TV shows on the streaming platform, some Deadpool & Wolverine viewers might not have made the trek to see Tom Hiddleston’s temporal shenanigans. Never fear tho, it’s nothing a quick google search or explainer video won’t solve. Also, director Shawn Levy told The Associated Press that there won’t be any “Marvel Homework” headed into the movie of the summer.

(That’s probably just the normal amount of reference and thinking any modern blockbuster series needs to understand the latest installment. Imagine walking into Fast X Part 2 without any prior knowledge of Vin Diesel’s car capers and feeling like it was too much to do a quick Intenet search to refresh what went down in Part 1 at least? Silly.)

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy said earlier this year about the prospect of studying before hitting the theater. “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Do you think the TVA can be trusted? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!