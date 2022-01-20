Death on the Nile Lands Disney a Rare Chinese Theatrical Release

After several delays, Disney is finally preparing to release 20th Century’s Death on the Nile into theaters around the world. While a release in countries like the United States was always on the table for Death on the Nile, a debut in China was much less likely, as the country has adopted stricter rules for Hollywood films. Quite a few recent blockbusters have missed releases in China, but Death on the Nile won’t be one of them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Death on the Nile has been given a released date in China next month. The film will be released in the country on February 19th, just eight days after its debut here in the US. At this time, Death on the Nile is the only US studio movie with a release date in China. The number of North American studio films released in China dipped by a third last year, and it looks like the number could continue getting smaller as time goes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, the predecessor to Death on the Nile, was a solid hit in China back in 2017, taking in $34.6 million at the country’s box office.

In addition to directing Death on the Nile, Branagh also stars as Hercule Poirot, reprising his role from Murder on the Orient Express. In this new film, he’s joined by an all-star cast that consists of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennider Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

You can check out the official synopsis for Death on the Nile here:

“Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Death on the Nile when it arrives next month? Let us know in the comments!

Death on the Nile is set to hit theaters in North America on February 11th.