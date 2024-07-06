Despicable Me 4 Box Office Soars to $120 Million Weekend

Despicable Me 4 rocketed to $72 million over its first three days at the box office. An impressive $27 million on Friday has projections up to $120 million for the long weekend. There was some concern heading into the weekend that Illumination and Universal’s latest might not reach those numbers. But, the evening crowds for Despicable Me 4 were more robust than the models accounted for. (A common thing across all sorts of analysis these days. People are unpredictable!) Inside Out 2 is still chugging along at the theater as well, with A Quiet Place: Day One also luring some moviegoers into its clutches. The summer movie season is really here in full-swing and families are deciding to take their evening entertainment to theaters instead of hanging at home.

With the success of Depsicable Me 4, the question of how long the Minions train can roll continues onward starts to rumble. For Steve Carell, as long as everyone involved wants to make these movies. And, of course, if the public still wants to make the trip down to the theater to see them. Judging by these numbers on the Fourth of July weekend, it doesn’t seem like that’s coming up anytime soon. Check out what the star had to say to ComicBook up above and read his comments without the hysterical back and forth between his co-stars down below!

Despicable Me 4 ignites the summer box office.

“It’s so much fun,” Carell smiled with ComicBook. “Why wouldn’t I want to [keep voicing Gru]? I hope it goes on for as long as people want to watch it. It’s been nothing but fun and rewarding. My kids grew up with it. I love being associated with it.”

Movie Variety Is Helping The Box Office

So much variety is doing us good.

A major win for the theater business this summer has been the variety of movies available. Yes, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 are leading the charge with animated family projects. But, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and A Quiet Place: Day One are also hanging tough and carving out real wins as an action movie and horror picture respectively. AMC’s CEO personally thanked the filmmakers of these summer experiences for getting the box office up over last year to date.

“Once again, the moviegoing public has demonstrated that the magic of the movies and the theatrical experience is alive and powerful,” AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote. “While at first glance Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride Or Die appear to be very different films, they share a strong crossover in that they both were made specifically for the big screen and expertly marketed to a theatrical moviegoing audience. The results of those efforts were in full force this weekend.”

He added, “We extend our gratitude to the filmmakers of Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, and to our studio partners at Disney and Sony Pictures for delivering these incredible films to moviegoing audiences. Most of all, we thank our guests for choosing to see these wonderful movies on the huge screens, with terrific sound, and in ever so comfortable seats featured by AMC.”

