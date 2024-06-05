Despicable Me 4 Debuts New Clip as Tickets Go on Sale

Despicable Me 4 tickets are now on sale, and Fandango posted an exclusive clip from the movie to celebrate. On July 3, the Minions and Gru will descend upon theaters again. With the summer box office still looking for a few more massive wins, Despicable Me 4 will probably end up delivering some massive results for Illumination and Universal. In the new clip, Gru has taken his entire family on a mission with the minions. As the infiltrate a strange lair with a medieval theme, he pull a statue that makes a large cage slowly drop from the ceiling. Everything seems to be going just fine until a renegade honey badger gets released by Gru Jr. From there things only get more wild.

Gru attempts to subdue the angry little creature, but it doesn't work. He ends up losing track of a syringe of numbing agent. (That, of course, hits him in the butt.) As they scramble to get the honey badger under control, the two minions decide the best course of action is to just climb up the chain that's holding the cage. But, I get the feeling that's not going to work out perfectly for them. All of this points to the same delightful nonsense that powered the previous movies in this series. Check it out for yourself down below.

What's Coming In Despicable Me 4?

Here's what the studio has to say about the new movie: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination Entertainment's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls -Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)-welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run. The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom."

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio."

