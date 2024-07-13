Despicable Me 4 Holds Box Office Lead, Longlegs Stuns

Despicable Me 4 is still number one at box office and Longlegs is gaining in a stunning opening weekend. Universal’s animated franchise is picking up where Inside Out 2 left off. The Minions are poised to rake in another $44 million this weekend domestically. That would push Despicable Me 4 to $210 million on this side of the pond. Impressively, this latest update actually moved the Illumination franchise up past $5 billion worldwide. This summer, a lot of the big successes have been animated features. Despite a lengthy run, people are still making trips back to the theater for Inside Out 2. That could be a massive story coming out of a strange summer at the blockbuster.

Longlegs is the story of the weekend though. Osgood Perkins’ little horror movie that could has been the talk of film Twitter for days now. With under $3 million to its budget, Longlegs is poised to bring in as much as $22 million during its opening weekend. Neon and A24 have to be thrilled with this development. $9 million would have been a tremendous start for this film, but to double it up with relatve ease? That’s something else entirely. It’s been a boom season for Neon as Immaculate notched a studio record with $5.3 million for the Sydney Sweeney-starrer. We’ll have to see if Longlegs can carry this momentum through the weekend.

How Good Is Longlegs?

Longlegs’ trailer sets the tone.

With the Internet rallying around the smaller-budget Horror movie, opinions are starting to circulate all over. ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Longlegs for the site. In his review, he was very impressed with Osgood Perkins’ latest effort. He gave the movie 4 starts out of 5. In a year with promising Horror contenders, Longlegs might be the favorite with a few months to go!

“With Longlegs, Perkins continues his trend of delivering entirely singular visions of terror, which started with The Blackcoat’s Daughter and continued with I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House and Gretel & Hansel,” Cavanaugh argued. “The marketing campaign is bolstering that this movie could quite literally kill you with how scary it is, and while most of us will live to see the movie and tell the tale, what you’ve witnessed isn’t something you’re likely to shake off anytime soon.”

He adds, “Even if the ultimate resolution of the story doesn’t fully live up to the breadcrumbs the first two acts of the film set up, knowing that such an unconventional, ambitious, and uncompromising experience that could fall under the umbrella of any generic murder mystery feels like nothing short of a triumph.”

