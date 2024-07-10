Minions Continues Impressive Netflix Top 10 Run After Despicable Me 4 Release

Despicable Me 4 — the sixth film in Illumination’s hit Minions franchise — is currently reigning supreme as the number one movie at the box office. That success is also translating to viewing habits at home, as another popular films from the series continues to enjoy a run near the top of Netflix’s movie charts.

2015’s Minions as been a steady presence on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for quite a while, which is pretty common for any of the Despicable Me films when they’re added to Netflix’s lineup. The film saw a boost in its place in the rankings, however, after the debut of Despicable Me 4 in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list saw Minions jump up to the third overall spot on the streamer’s daily film charts, sitting below only recent releases Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and A Family Affair.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

“Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.”

2. A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair.

“Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are ‘absurdly sexy together’ (Daily Beast) in this rom-com about a vain movie star who falls for his assistant’s widowed mom.”

3. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”

4. Matilda

“In this children’s fantasy film, a young girl with an unusual mind uses her powers to stand up to cruel adults at home and at school.”

5. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

6. The Little Rascals

“In this heartwarming comedy, a group of young friends go to great lengths to rebuild their clubhouse while navigating friendship and young love.”

7. Identity Thief

“When a fraudster steals his identity and runs up his debt, an accountant goes on a cross-country journey to track down the culprit before it’s too late.”

8. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

“Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls) joins Bill Hader, Anna Faris and Will Forte as part of the impressive voice cast in the delicious sequel.”

9. The Super Mario Bros.

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

10. Back to the Future

“After he accidentally drives a DeLorean Time Machine from 1985 to 1955, Marty McFly races the clock to ensure his future parents fall in love.”