Despicable Me Getting a New Streaming Home After Leaving Netflix

Believe it or not, Despicable Me was a streaming juggernaut when it was on Netflix last year, consistently performing as one of the most popular movies on the service. Hardly a day went by when Despicable Me wasn’t in the Netflix Top 10. Since Despicable Me left Netflix, however, fans have had a tough time finding it on a streaming service. That is about to get easier this week.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, Despicable Me isn’t returning to the service any time soon. That said, it is making its way to a new streaming home, where it will likely stay for quite a while. Despicable Me is set to start streaming on Peacock beginning September 25th. Once Saturday rolls around, you’ll be able to stream Despicable Me as many times as you want.

Even though Netflix may be the more popular streaming service, Peacock is the more affordable one. You can get access to all of its content for just $4.99 per month, and there’s also a free tier, that allows you to watch many of its movies and TV shows without spending any money. There has been no word yes as to whether Despicable Me will be available for free or only on the paid tiers.

It makes sense that Despicable Me is heading over to Peacock. Illumination, the animation studio behind the Despicable Me, Sing, and Secret Life of Pets franchises, is owned by NBCUniversal, as is the Peacock streaming service. Companies like NBCUniversal and Disney want as much of their own IP on their streaming service as possible, so don’t be surprised if you eventually see all of the Illumination films on Peacock.

Despicable Me was first released in 2010 and became a massive hit for Illumination and Universal, raking in over $543 million at the global box office. The film immediately became a franchise, and two Despicable Me sequels were released in 2013 and 2017. Illumination also released a prequel film, Minions, that focused on the origins of Gru’s beloved yellow sidekicks. The sequel to Minions, Minions: The Rise of Gru, was supposed to hit theaters last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film has since been pushed to July 2022.

