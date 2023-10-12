Dicks: The Musical's Bowen Yang Talks Playing God

Saturday Night Live is returning this weekend, and you can watch Bowen Yang in a new promo for Pete Davidson's first outing as host. However, that's not the only place you can currently watch Yang. The comedian is starring in Dicks: The Musical, which is now playing in select theaters before it gets a wide release later this month. Dicks: The Musical is a new musical comedy from A24 that's an adaptation of the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson. In the film, Sharp and Jackson star as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. The movie also features Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and Yang as God. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Yang, Sharp, and Jackson alongside director Larry Charles. We brought up Yang playing God, and everyone had a fun response.

"Alanis is rolling in her grave," Sharp joked, referring to Alanis Morissette's stint as God in Dogma.

"It was pretty ... it was turnkey because I love the show so much," Yang explained when asked about stepping into the role. "God is mentioned in the show in the end, at the end of the original stage show in the same capacity that we used in the movie. And so they expanded the world of the movie so organically from the show. And I just went in and it was so fun. It was great."

You can watch the interview in the video at the top of the page.

Larry Charles Says Oppenheimer Deserves More Death Threats Than Dicks: The Musical:

Dicks: The Musical is a queer-led Rated R romp with hilariously crude humor, terrifying puppets, and many unexpected turns. During ComicBook.com's interview with Charles, who is best known for writing and producing episodes of Seinfeld as well as directing Borat, we asked if the creatives were worried about offending certain people. In his response, Charles explained why he thinks Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer should be more controversial than Dicks: The Musical.

"You're not the first person to ask about these death threats and things like that. But really Oppenheimer should be getting death threats. Not this," Charles proclaimed. "He killed millions of people and everybody's like, 'Oh, Academy Award.' But here we have Bowen Yang as God, and everybody's all upset that we're going to get death threats. I don't get it. I really don't."

Sharp added, "The truth is, we really were thinking more about the people that would get this movie more than the people that wouldn't. We were making a movie that we were like, 'We get this.' And I know there are people who are crazy enough to get it, and anybody else will buy a ticket anyway," he added while blowing a kiss to the camera.

"Unlike Oppenheimer, the Japanese will love this," Yang joked.

Dicks: The Musical will be released in theaters on October 20th.

Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike.