Die Hard Fans Celebrate Film’s 35th Anniversary

July 15th, 1988 was a huge day in movie history because it was the day Die Hard hit theaters. The film was directed by John McTiernan and starred Bruce Willis as John McClane, a role he would go on to play four more times. Based on the book Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, Die Hard followed McClane as he thwarted a group of pretend terrorists as they attempted to rob a building on Christmas Eve. The film also starred Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, Bonnie Bedelia as Holly McClane, Reginald VelJohnson as Al Powell, and more. In honor of the iconic movie’s 35th birthday, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the film.

Some of today’s tweets continue the longstanding debate of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Last year, San Diego Board of Supervisors chairman Nathan Fletcher took the steps required to officially make the film a bonafide holiday movie within San Diego County.

“I know there are a few individuals out there who say Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie and it just took place on Christmas Eve. That’s simply not the case. Die Hard is unquestionably a Christmas movie,” Fletcher said in a video posted to Twitter. “Not only does the entire movie take place on Christmas Eve, not only is it infused with incredible Christmas music throughout including one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time in Run-DMC’s ‘Christmas in Hollis,’ it’s all full of the symbolism and pageantry: the exchange of gifts, the Santa attire, and the wrapping. At its core, it’s about family. It’s about being with those you love.”

He added, “It’s about what you do to make sure kids have a wonderful Christmas morning and the hero of this movie, the wonderful Detective John McClane and his wife Holly—I should point out her name is Holly—will go to anything to make sure their Christmas is realized, to make sure [McClane] and his wife and kids can all be together on Christmas morning.”

Die Hard may be a Christmas movie, but that doesn’t change the fact that it was released in July. You can check out some of the tweets celebrating the film’s anniversary below…

Welcome to the party, pal! 💥 It's the 35th anniversary of the Christmas classic, #DieHard! pic.twitter.com/6QlkSNYUp0 — 20th Century Studios Home Ent (@20thHomeEnt) July 15, 2023

https://twitter.com/ayfer_kaplan/status/1680136045973630977?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

#DieHard turns 35 years old today! Never forget this was Alan Rickman’s first role in any theatrical movie…dude came in and made the role of Hans Gruber unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/B7gcoJiAei — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) July 15, 2023

https://twitter.com/ATRightMovies/status/1680155337431687168?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The film DIE HARD was released 35 years ago today. In the middle of July.



Why, you may ask, was a Christmas movie released in July?



The answer is simple: Because DIE HARD IS NOT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE. pic.twitter.com/ecLypao7RH — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 15, 2023

#OnThisDay in 1988, Die Hard starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman released in the US.



The best Christmas movie of all time? 🎄 pic.twitter.com/eHa7qpDQr8 — William Hill Vegas (@WillHillVegas) July 15, 2023

Happy anniversary to Die Hard. Don’t forget to shoot some glass today. pic.twitter.com/59iuBSw8tY — Death by Toys (@danpolydoris) July 15, 2023

“Die Hard” hit theaters 35 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/AygQTh3Snl — Gummy Arts (@gummyarts) July 15, 2023

35 years ago today, #DieHard was released in cinemas 🎥



Movie fact:

The late and GREAT Alan Rickman was dropped 25ft onto an airbag without warning. Director John McTiernan wanted to capture real panic and fear for Hans Gruber’s death pic.twitter.com/ih0Pz9ETfi — The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) July 15, 2023

Can't quite believe Die Hard was released 35 years ago today. A film i'll never tire of. Casually wearing my hair scrunchie in honour. pic.twitter.com/xokTLPV6vh — Steph (@gizmololz) July 15, 2023

Happy Anniversary, Die Hard!