Die Hard Fans Celebrate Film’s 35th Anniversary

July 15th, 1988 was a huge day in movie history because it was the day Die Hard hit theaters. The film was directed by John McTiernan and starred Bruce Willis as John McClane, a role he would go on to play four more times. Based on the book Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, Die Hard followed McClane as he thwarted a group of pretend terrorists as they attempted to rob a building on Christmas Eve. The film also starred Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, Bonnie Bedelia as Holly McClane, Reginald VelJohnson as Al Powell, and more. In honor of the iconic movie’s 35th birthday, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the film.
Some of today’s tweets continue the longstanding debate of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Last year, San Diego Board of Supervisors chairman Nathan Fletcher took the steps required to officially make the film a bonafide holiday movie within San Diego County.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“I know there are a few individuals out there who say Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie and it just took place on Christmas Eve. That’s simply not the case. Die Hard is unquestionably a Christmas movie,” Fletcher said in a video posted to Twitter. “Not only does the entire movie take place on Christmas Eve, not only is it infused with incredible Christmas music throughout including one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time in Run-DMC’s ‘Christmas in Hollis,’ it’s all full of the symbolism and pageantry: the exchange of gifts, the Santa attire, and the wrapping. At its core, it’s about family. It’s about being with those you love.”
He added, “It’s about what you do to make sure kids have a wonderful Christmas morning and the hero of this movie, the wonderful Detective John McClane and his wife Holly—I should point out her name is Holly—will go to anything to make sure their Christmas is realized, to make sure [McClane] and his wife and kids can all be together on Christmas morning.”
Die Hard may be a Christmas movie, but that doesn’t change the fact that it was released in July. You can check out some of the tweets celebrating the film’s anniversary below…
Time Flies
Bruce Willis Forever
Alan Rickman Forever
Excellent Thread
The Debate Rages On
Best Ever?
Iconic
Fan Art
Hans Fan Cam!
“Business Is Business”
History
How Are You Celebrating?
Happy Anniversary, Die Hard!