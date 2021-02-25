First Three Die Hard Movies Leaving HBO Max

✖

This week, HBO Max revealed a complete list of movies that will be departing the service's lineup over the course of the next month, and there are a few titles mentioned that will certainly be a big blow to movie fans. As difficult as it is to see one movie you like leave a streaming service, however, it's even tougher to say goodbye to en entire franchise. That's what's happening to the original Die Hard trilogy on HBO Max next month.

The first three Die Hard films are currently available to stream on HBO Max, but that will change in the near future. Die Hard, Die Hard 2, and Die Hard With a Vengeance will all be departing HBO Max on March 31st. If you're a big fan of the Bruce Willis franchise and don't happen to own the films, you've got about a month to watch them on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, the original Die Hard trilogy isn't the only thing leaving HBO Max on March 31st. Here's the list of every movie departing the service at the end of the month:

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Are you disappointed to see the Die Hard films leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!