Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Movie Moves Release Date

Turns out Star Wars: Episode IX isn’t the only project getting a new release date today.

It was just announced that Disney‘s live-action Aladdin movie has moved its release date as well; the film’s now set to premiere on May 24, 2019.

The live-action remake was initially poised to hit theaters on December 20, 2019, a date that will now be held by the aforementioned Episode IX.

The film will star Mena Massoud in the title role, with Power Rangers‘ Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Will Smith will be playing the beloved role of the Genie, while Marwan Kenzari will be playing Jafar. Recently joining the cast are Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Predrad as Dalia, and Billy Magnussen in the original role of Prince Anders.

The project, which is being dubbed as an “explosive musical”, will be helmed by Snatch and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. alum Guy Ritchie. Production on the live-action remake appears to have begun fairly recently, with Smith sharing a cast photo from the film’s set.

The live-action Aladdin has been a hot topic amongst Disney fans in the months since the project was first announced. Some had worried that the film’s ensemble cast would not honor the story’s diversity, especially following rumors that white actors such as Tom Hardy could join the project. The film’s cast has primarily remedied that, although some have taken issue to Magnussen’s casting online.

Fans will just have to wait and see how the live-action Aladdin comes together in May 2019.