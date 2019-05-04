Disney Shows Off Jasmine’s New Wardrobe In Aladdin Images

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin is right around the corner, and the studio recently gave fans a glimpse of Princess Jasmine’s gorgeous wardrobe. Jasmine will be brought to life by Naomi Scott in the film, and while we’ve seen a few of her looks in the footage and trailers previously released, those aren’t the only looks she’ll rock during the anticipated flick, and you can get an up-close look at several more in the following slides with commentary from Scott herself as well as Aladdin costume designer Michael Wilkinson.

Wilkinson and Scott spoke to EW all about Jasmine’s impressive wardrobe, and how each dress really harnesses the feel and tone of the scene she’s in.

“The main conversation is structure versus freedom that I think is obviously is the metaphor for her journey as a character,” Scott told EW. “If she’s wearing something that’s structured and beautiful, it can’t just be the sake of it looking great, it needs to be connected to the story.”

Jasmine will wear about 10 different outfits throughout Aladdin, and all of them are an extension of the scene or what Jasmine is currently going throughout.

“When you’re designing the costumes for a live action film that’s based on animation, there’s an opportunity to take these characters and give them literally more depth and details, really think about them as fully-fleshed people with complex psychologies and interesting personalities, so it was wonderful to explore who Jasmine really was and be able to express that through her many costumes in the film,” Wilkinson said.

This was also a chance to include more influences from Arab, Indian, and Asian cultures. “The film is a celebration of the beauty of Arab culture,” Wilkinson said, and you can get up-close looks at several of her new outfits over the next few slides!

Classic Jasmine

This is the look most closely identified with Jasmine over the years, though Wilkinson added plenty of new detail and accents to the gorgeous Turquoise gown from the original.

“We talked a lot about the iconography and imagery that would be relevant to the character and we really love the idea of this peacock motif,” Wilkinson said. “We talked about Jasmine as being trapped in a golden cage — she has to live by the rules of this court but she’s struggling to do things her own way and find her own power … she really wants to support and fight for her country and have a sense of freedom.”

“It’s that sense of keeping that demure feel whilst still having beauty and opulence and sassiness,” Scott said. “I think was really important and I think we got the balance.”

The Marketplace

Another familiar look from the original animated movie is this number from when Jasmine is incognito in the marketplace, and it’s here that she meets Aladdin for the first time. The most important part of this outfit was that Scott could move in it since she ends up on the run with Aladdin.

“What was very important was that I can move in it because obviously she goes on the run,” Scott said. “There’s this balance of feeling that it’s from the royal household but obviously it’s not royalty.” She actually gets the outfit from her handmaiden Dalia, played by Nasim Pedrad, though the outfit did change from original designs and ended up including more color thanks to the yellow, green, and red hems.

“It was light and I thought it was really beautiful whilst working for that particular scene and being understated,” Scott said. “Sometimes the simpler costumes are the ones you just love the most.”

Formal Magenta

This gown is just stunning and features a five-foot train in addition to the vivid colors and decorative accents. This is from a scene where people are coming to ask for her hand in marriage, and the gown does a great deal to set up the scene.

“We wanted to show the formality and the structure of this whole set-up in the dress itself, so it’s quite a restrictive bodice but it’s highly decorative,” Wilkinson explains.

That said, they did include something that’s a Jasmine trademark, as you can see she’s wearing turquoise trousers underneath the skirt. “I was always very, very adamant that the more trousers, the better, as to me, that is Jasmine’s trademark,” Scott said.

While it was visually impressive, it wasn’t the most comfortable thing to wear.

“This was the one time for this moment it felt right to have that corset, it completely straightens her up and it’s the first time we see her going from running around in the mud with Aladdin to being absolutely wow … so the outfit was very uncomfortable but incredibly impressive and worth it,” Scott said.

In The Courtyard

This gown is from a meeting in the courtyard between Jasmine and Aladdin, though it ends up being a one person affair after Aladdin never shows up. “[Ali] has promised to meet her secretly and ends up not turning up, so she gets stood up,” Wilkinson saID. “I knew I had to create something very special for this moment.”

Wilkinson used fabrics from Morocco, Turkey, India, Jordan, and Iran to make this dress, and wanted to make it bold in its use of colors.

“What I wanted to do with her costumes also is to show the strength of her character and it’s to combine colors in interesting, quite unusual ways – the choice of coral and magenta is quite arresting and unusual and gives her a sense of personal and iconic style,” Wilkinson said.

“What I loved about that outfit was there was a flow through it and the colors together, the orange and the pink, were just stunning, so so beautiful,” Scott said. “There was one picture taken, and it looked like it was from a Bollywood movie.”

Royal In Orange

This gown is stunning as well and stands out from the other gowns she wears throughout the film. While it seems very different in its use of colors from the other movie gowns, it is actually one of the more accurate ones when you compare it to Arab and South Indian cultures. “The color and the material and the detail just brings it into a whole different world,” Scott says. “That’s where you get the things that clash and come together and create something new, so that’s what I loved about this outfit.”

It also features just a hint of Turquoise, and that’s intentional. “We have a little inclusion of turquoise in all of her costumes until … the turquoise outfit is revealed,” Wilkinson said.