Dwayne Johnson's Production Company Signs Disney First Look Deal

Dwyane Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has signed a first look deal with Disney. Variety reported that the Moana 2 star has inked the agreement to develop films for theatrical and streaming. The Walt Disney Company clearly values the relationship with Johnson and Dany Garcia ahead of the massive fall animated sequel. Just a few days ago, Disney announced the cast for the upcoming live-action Moana adaptation as well. All kinds of projects are being discussed for Johnson to star in and it won't just be filmed content. This multi-year deal also allows Seven Bucks to collaborate across other franchise imprints under the Disney umbrella. (Star Wars or Marvel are among those, for interested fans!)

One possible tendril of the new Seven Bucks and Disney partnership is that The Rock could lend his likeness to physical attractions at the Disney Parks and on Disney Cruise Line experiences. So, there are multiple avenues this could all take. For the majority of Seven Bucks's existence, they have preferred to keep themselves free to work with a bunch of different studios. However, Disney has played the role of stalwart partner in numerous endeavors beyond Maui. (Multiple seasons of Behind tfhe Attraction on Disney+ and Jungle Cruise to name a few.) So, it will be curious to see if this leads to anything in the short term.

Johnson's Next Big Project Is Moana 2

(Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

Moana 2 has been announced for a few months now. Disney even released the highly-anticipated trailer to massive applause on social media. (Moana 2 is now the biggest trailer in the history of the company, edging out Inside Out 2, which itself bested Frozen 2.) The animated movie was the single most-streamed title of 2023. It beat out all live-action challengers for the number one spot. With so much love for Moana lately, Johnson has plenty to smile about before the fall gets here. Still, on November 27, fans can check-in with the Disney heroine in an all-new adventure. And, don't worry, Maui is here for the sequel too.

In anticipation of the big-screen sequel, The Walt Disney Corportation put out a new synopsis for this movie: "In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

What do you think The Rock and Disney are working on? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!