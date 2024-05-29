Moana 2: New Poster Released

Moana set sail for epic adventures in a new poster for Moana 2. The long-awaited sequel to 2016's Moana changed a bit in the development stage, moving from a streaming series on Disney+ to a full-length feature film. Auli'i Cravalho is back to voice the titular Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson as the shape-shifting demigod Maui. Coming on the heels of a new Moana 2 teaser trailer, Walt Disney Animation Studio has released a new breathtaking poster for Moana 2 that will surely build up the anticipation for fans to see her adventures on the big screen.

"t's time to set sail," Dwayne Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Check out the new poster for Disney's #Moana2, coming to theaters November 27, 2024!" The poster features Moana mounted high up on the sail of her boat, looking out at the horizon that has an island that is surely her destination. You can check out the poster below.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Moana2, coming to theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/tDcyNNY9bh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 29, 2024

What is Moana 2 about?

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27th.

Dwayne Johnson returning for live-action Moana

The Final Boss is returning to reprise his voice role in a live-action adaptation of Moana. One of the many things that Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the 2024 annual shareholders meeting is that Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are returning as Moana and Maui, respectively, in Moana 2. However, The Rock is also playing Maui in the live-action movie, with another actress stepping in as Moana.

Moana will chronicle the adventure of Moana and Maui, as they reluctantly join forces to reverse an ancient curse that has befallen Moana's island. The film will be directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. will also executive produce alongside Cravalho.