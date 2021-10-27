Disney Fans Think Young Buzz Lightyear Looks Like Family Guy’s Joe Swanson

Earlier today Disney-Pixar released the first official trailer for Lightyear, a new film that is adjacent to the Toy Story franchise but in a meta turn is seemingly the film that the Buzz Lightyear toy is based on. Fans were quick to find something to like about the trailer though, especially with Captain America himself Chris Evans voicing the titular hero, but one thing that was noticed was his striking similarity to another character. In the Toy Story franchise Buzz is only seen in his trademark space suit but the Lightyear trailer gave fans a look at him sans costume, in just regular clothes, and immediately many noticed he looks a lot like Joe Swanson from Family Guy.

Though the topic didn’t trend online there were still A LOT of different users online making the comparison, and frankly, you can’t not see it after you hear someone point it out. To make things even more confusing Patrick Warburton previously voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Star Command TV series. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to the comparison and tweets on the matter below. Lightyear on the other hand will arrive in theaters next year, revealing “the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear-the hero who inspired the toy-introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a statement. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, directs. Lightyear arrives on June 17, 2022

