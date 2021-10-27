Lightyear Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out Over Buzz With Hair

Lightyear finally got a trailer and all fans can talk about is Buzz’s hair. Disney decided to give people a look at the Toy Story spinoff starring Chris Evans as the titular Space Ranger. When it got announced during Disney Investor Day last year, there was absolute pandemonium on social media. The short clip released today seems to have had a similar effect. Lightyear is poised to provide an origin story for Buzz in his early days with Star Command. No one explained the new hairdo though and one would expect that to be addressed over the course of the film.

Evans tweeted out, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind”

Buzz Lightyear has hair and I don’t know how to feel. pic.twitter.com/jbmzwiQKvI — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) October 27, 2021

Pixar describes the film, “To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. Check out a brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz. Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane helms “Lightyear.” Galyn Susman produces.”

Are you more excited for Lightyear after that trailer released? Let us know down in the comments!

Buzz Lightyear actually had hair… And a normal formed head… https://t.co/rtJikNZp2F — wrecker stan 🐨💙SSW2🩵 (@foreverdelushon) October 27, 2021

The weirdest thing about the new Buzz Lightyear trailer is learning he has a FULL head of hair under that cap thingy — anny perdomo (@anny_perdomo) October 27, 2021

finding out Buzz Lightyear has had hair this whole time is the root of today's downward spiral… he kinda cute tho #Lightyear https://t.co/iBgPZtbbDh — Olivia Christiansen (@ochristiansen28) October 27, 2021

https://twitter.com/sersitwt/status/1453349302114336783?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

why has it only just occurred to me that buzz lightyear has hair https://t.co/En4z8QFWQM — rac🌿💫🌻 (@rachaelannclark) October 27, 2021

https://twitter.com/09tro/status/1453344727550468106?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Buzz Lightyear with hair is just Harry Maguire and I cannot unsee it. pic.twitter.com/ZJEIO9HXLK — Robbie 🇵🇸🇾🇪 (@RobbieH46) October 27, 2021

