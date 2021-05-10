Disney Celebrates Mother's Day With Dumbo
Disney decided to celebrate Mother’s Day with Dumbo this year. But, the elephant wasn’t alone, D23 decided to whip up an entire reel of the company’s characters and motherhood. If you’re the emotional type, it might make you a little teary-eyed. Mother’s Day is carrying a bit more emotion this year after everything that has happened since 2020. People are appreciating their Mom’s even more as the day goes on. Disney has those clips right there for you and Disney+ has a bunch of family favorites to pass these last few hours as well. Check out the snipped down below and there are more reactions to the clips too!
Wishing you all a magical #MothersDay 💖 pic.twitter.com/h8jvs5M9QS— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 9, 2021
Last year’s Mother’s Day weekend saw Katy Perry connect with viewers at home when she sang “Baby Mine” from Dumbo during the Disney Family Singalong. Back then, the star wrote, “I SEE NO DIFFERENCE! Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year - Disney Night/Mother’s Day, and we’ve got a whole trunkful of for you! I’ll be on Facebook Live at 6:30p ET (3:30p pacific) to answer all of your questions about #AmericanIdol, and then don’t forget to tune in to @abcnetwork at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic #DisneySingalong and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes”
How did you celebrate Mother’s Day? Let us know in the comments!
Daily dose of wholesomeness 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/9y6kQZWMbl— Rebecca (@Becky_Saunders) May 9, 2021
I'm just stoked that Treasure Planet is part of the montage! Criminally underrated. https://t.co/XzCskmh1mu— Jacob Martin (@JacobMa81060406) May 9, 2021
❤️ Thankful for my sons! Grateful to be a mom! 💕 https://t.co/y6yj9WhTEr— Loretta Madrigal (@LorettaFilms) May 9, 2021
❤️ Thankful for my sons! Grateful to be a mom! 💕 https://t.co/y6yj9WhTEr— Loretta Madrigal (@LorettaFilms) May 9, 2021
Well, this def did not make me cry. 😢😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/1m1qAsrGBF— Alana Jackson (@AnarchistState3) May 9, 2021
This is beautiful 🥲— Josh Fletcher (@josh_awnw92) May 9, 2021