American Idol Judge Katy Perry Sparks Mixed Reactions Over Disney’s Dumbo Costume

American Idol judge Katy Perry prompted some mixed reactions on social media after wearing a Dumbo costume during The Disney Family Singalong. Perry sang “Baby Mine” from the 1941 film and a lot of people enjoyed the tender little song. But, as the pop star frequently does, she decided to have some extra fun with it. Perry sat there in full costume along with her dog Nugget, who was dressed up like Dumbo. The 35-year-old is currently expecting a child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. So, the entire scene was pretty surreal, and that means Twitter was on fire during the performance.

Perry wrote on Instagram, “I SEE NO DIFFERENCE! Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year - Disney Night/Mother’s Day, and we’ve got a whole trunkful of for you! I’ll be on Facebook Live at 6:30p ET (3:30p pacific) to answer all of your questions about #AmericanIdol, and then don’t forget to tune in to @abcnetwork at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic #DisneySingalong and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes”

Disney fans were in a critical mood this afternoon as they also took to debating Rebel Wilson’s performance on the show as well. The actress uncorked a spirited rendition of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid. But, despite her best efforts, the entire conversation online steered towards her output. Another popular conversation seemed to stem from the eventual casting for the live-action version of the Disney Renaissance classic. But, many don’t realize that Wilson played Ursula back in 2016 during The Little Mermaid Live at The Hollywood Bowl. So, in effect, it wasn’t this massively egregious stretch.

