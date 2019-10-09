Disney+ Offers New Deal for Less than $5 per Month

When Disney+ goes active next month, the company is hoping that they will have alread leveraged their impressive content library and a series of deep-discount sales to lock in thousands of customers from the first day. The latest such attempt, launched today, is offering a monthly rate of $6.99, an annual rate of $69.99, or a special promotional rate that would lock fans in at less than $5 per month if they sign up for a three-year plan for $169.99. The Founders Circle members — people who have already signed up for Disney’s mailing list and expressed an interest in Disney+ — got the monthly and annual offers in their e-mail today, but the Orlando Sentinel had the details on the 3-year plan.

Per their report, users can go to founders.disneyplus.com for details and to sign up. The rate will show up as $209.99, but the code “PARKSPASS3YEARS” will give the discount. One caveat is that these deep discounts don’t apply to the bundle package that will be available in November. That package, for $12.99 per month, will include ESPN+ and Hulu along with the base Disney+ subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis.

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher. Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one. Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Are you excited about Disney+? Let us know in the comments.