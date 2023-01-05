Disney+ Presents Encanto Original Live Special Cast

Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl is finally playing on Disney+ and they're showing off the entire cast for all the fans. Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, and special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives are all in tow for this live-action special. Now, you won't even have to get a ticket to a performance and can enjoy it at home.

"By the time I got back [from vacation], 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack,'" Miranda chuckled. "It helps you have the perspective of, 'The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It's just the very roughest draft.' Two months out, people are talking about Bruno, and his whole family."

"I was saying to a friend: I think this is my 'Send in the Clowns,'" Miranda continued. "'Send in the Clowns' was Stephen Sondheim's only chart-topper. Who would have guessed out of the millions of songs he wrote that it would be 'Send in the Clowns'? It feels random in one sense."

