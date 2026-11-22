It’s no secret that you either love Rian Johnson or you hate him. At least, that’s the case if you’re a Star Wars fan, and fans have always been vocal about their stance on the director, with The Last Jedi, the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, becoming one of the franchise’s most divisive films. It’s also a well-known fact that Johnson left the franchise on less-than-stellar terms—both in a fandom sense and in . But would the director ever return? Seemingly, the answer is “yes.”

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This weekend at the Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson touched on all sorts of things, including his feelings about Curry Barker representing hope in the effort to save indie filmmaking. And when he was inevitably asked if he’d return to a galaxy far, far away, Johnson said it was a world he “deeply loved.” He had initially jumped at the opportunity to direct a Star Wars film, and elaborated on his experience, saying, “I love Star Wars more now than I ever have. And it’s exciting to me that there are a lot of different voices now, taking cracks at it. I’m already writing the next thing I’m gonna do, and it’s not a Star Wars thing or a Knives Out thing.” He added, “Right now, I’m very much enjoying making my own stuff, but if the opportunity presented itself, it’s a world I deeply love.”

It’s Undeniable That Rian Johnson Took Star Wars In a New Direction

The Last Jedi

“I felt just so connected to it, and just cared so deeply about every single element of it. I think, especially with something that has a big cultural impact and belongs to everybody, that makes it even more important for you and the entire team to make it personal for yourselves, to make sure it’s coming from a personal perspective and something that’s deeply on fire inside of you,” he said about his desire to do something special with the second film in the sequel trilogy. And it’s undeniable that he took risks, creating something that the franchise had never seen before.

As expected, Star Wars fans are divided, though the most common opinion is to give Johnson his own standalone film and “let him cook,” or to set him free in the Old Republic era. “After his film, the studio executives have gone overly cautious. Some potentially fascinating films by amazing filmmakers have been proposed and canned. It’s a real shame,” said one fan on X, highlighting how Disney has overcorrected in the wake of the disaster that was The Rise of Skywalker, shelving projects like The Hunt for Ben Solo and canceling shows like The Acolyte.