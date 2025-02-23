Disney+ Users Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Over “Ridiculous” Issue

Disney+ users have threatened Disney to cancel their subscriptions to the streaming service over a “ridiculous” issue that is starting to get under their skin. Disney launched Disney+ six years ago in 2019, and as of last year there are roughly 150 million subscribers. Not all of these subscribers are happy though, particularly with a change that was also introduced last year. Like Netflix, Hulu, and others Disney+ last fall began to crack down on password sharing in an attempt to drive subscription growth. That said, over on the Disney+ Reddit page, subscribers are convinced that Disney recently turned up the heat on this crackdown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The top post this week on the Disney+ Reddit page is a post about the “You’ve used all your ‘I’m Away’ requests” screen that has started to haunt the dreams of subscribers. This screen is to let users know they can not stream on their current device, which is not their home device.

Of course, this is an effective crackdown on password sharing, however, as users of the Disney+ Reddit page note, there are some problems with it. For one, it is broken. Single device users who do not password share reveal they have encountered the screen, which obviously should not happen. Meanwhile, other users are reporting that they have run into an infinite loop of this screen after moving homes and updating their household on the device.

“I moved house 4 months ago and 2-3 times I week I get these messages. I keep clicking update household, and when that stops working, I use the I’m away,” writes one user. “And when that stops working I have to contact Disney+ and they fix the problem, only for it to reappear again and I feel like I am caught in a loop. Three times I have had to go to Disney Support, and each time they claim it wont happen again but it always does.”

Meanwhile, the comments reveal this is also a major problem for anyone who travels or who has a family. And the latter is especially troubling for some subscribers as the streaming service is no doubt geared toward family use.

“I find it really annoying when Disney Plus is somewhat geared towards families,” writes another Reddit user. “We run into this issue when the kids are at Grandmas and want to watch their favorite shows.”

A third comment adds: “They have become ridiculous. The app is absolutely garbage too, its always freezing and crashing my TV, it skips scenes when watching a series.”

The crackdown on password sharing is going nowhere, but it appears, much like the app itself, this new initiative from Disney+ has been insufficiently implemented and weighed down by bugs and issues. And it has some subscribers in the comments of the post above threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

“I’m not renewing mine, not going to pay a premium to use a service that only works at home,” reads one of the comments, for example.

This post isn’t just the most popular post on the Reddit page this week, but it quickly shot to the fourth most popular post on the Disney+ Reddit page of the last 12 months. And it did this in just six days. To this end, it is the top post of 2025. All of this is to say, this is clearly an issue that is resonating with subscribers.