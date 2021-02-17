Muppet Treasure Island Fans Flock to Disney+ for Watch Party
Disney+ is bubbling right now as Muppet Treasure Island fans flock to the service for a Watch Party. Although they were much more prevalent earlier in the pandemic, people are getting together to watch their favorite movies again. These Muppet adventures hold a special spot for a lot of viewers. Disney+ has made it easier to have them all on-hand when the need arises. So, D23 decided to get all the fans together and share some small facts that might enhance your viewing experience. (You can check out a lot of those down below.) It’s a bit random, but that fits the tone of the film just fine. People are piling in with stories about what this movie means to them, and recounting their first time seeing the film. It’s a great moment of positivity, and these movies are worth your time.
Avast! It’s time to hit play on Muppet Treasure Island on #DisneyPlus. Join the watch party by using #D23MuppetMayhem to Tweet along with @KermitTheFrog, @Rizzo, @GonzoTheGreat, and us! https://t.co/tn8rHNQjwL pic.twitter.com/14RA7wV40Z— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Disney+ describes Muppet Treasure Island:
“Ahoy, matey! Get ready for hilarity on the high seas with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the Muppets in this exciting first-ever action-adventure, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale. When young Jim Hawkins inherits a long-lost treasure map, he hires the great ship Hispaniola to seek his fortune. With the good Captain Smollett (Kermit the Frog) at the helm — and greedy Long John Silver (Tim Curry) at the heart of a dastardly plot — they set sail for adventure only to discover danger at every turn.”
Why make the movie?
Why Muppet-ize Treasure Island? Director Brian Henson wanted to follow the success of The Muppet Christmas Carol, but, according to him, “we wanted this one to be a lot funnier, more absurd and with a lot more action.” #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/NA7c3Tt0Dp— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Gonzo!
After stealing the show in The Muppet Christmas Carol, @GonzotheGreat and @Rizzo were going to be the heroes of this adventure as a duo named “Jim and Hawkins,” but it was decided that a (human) boy going on the adventure of a lifetime would be more impactful. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/8sWOLvxHoy— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
s/o Kevin Bishop
Actor Kevin Bishop was the very first boy auditioned out of about 100 hopefuls to play the role of Jim Hawkins! #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/leVJs5XCzL— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
No limit to the fun
Kevin has fond memories of working with @TheMuppets: “There is absolutely no limit to the amount of fun you can have on a Muppet set! Since I first started shooting, every day has been, more or less, an event.” #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/uhpTDf6Hpz— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Knew he looked familiar
Does Squire Trelawney’s butler look familiar? Or perhaps, does he SOUND familiar? The butler is played by Muppet performer Jerry Nelson, better known as the performer for Muppets such as Floyd Pepper, Robin the Frog, and Lew Zealand. #D23MuppetMayhem— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
That's a looooot of surf
The extravagant sets included a complete seaport, an inn, and a 40-foot beach with palm trees and 200,000 gallons of surf—plus, island sets with mountains and jungle and detailed sets of boat interiors. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/5ctpkOgMU8— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Tim Curry being great
On working with a mostly Muppety cast, Tim Curry once said, “Forget the usual adage, Muppets can upstage you much easier than animals or children!” #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/0VIZUL6Yp2— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Gotta love Kermit
.@KermitTheFrog put much thought into portraying Captain Smollett, explaining, “I try to play him the way Robert Louis Stevenson wrote him in his book, only I haven’t found any mention that Smollett was a frog—so that’s the one liberty I took with my portrayal.” #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/QTdj93mlOo— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Sailing for Adventure
Over forty Muppets perform the movie’s two big musical numbers, “Sailing For Adventure” and “Cabin Fever.” There were so many Muppets that 25 extra performers joined the crew to bring the performances to life! #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/rxLGXJUlIk— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021
Uhmmm...Don't know if that's possible
Learned how to make every kind of bread? Mastered every musical instrument? Need a new at-home hobby? Try doing… uh… whatever this is #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/ua4onaQWie— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021