Muppet Treasure Island Fans Flock to Disney+ for Watch Party

Disney+ is bubbling right now as Muppet Treasure Island fans flock to the service for a Watch Party. Although they were much more prevalent earlier in the pandemic, people are getting together to watch their favorite movies again. These Muppet adventures hold a special spot for a lot of viewers. Disney+ has made it easier to have them all on-hand when the need arises. So, D23 decided to get all the fans together and share some small facts that might enhance your viewing experience. (You can check out a lot of those down below.) It’s a bit random, but that fits the tone of the film just fine. People are piling in with stories about what this movie means to them, and recounting their first time seeing the film. It’s a great moment of positivity, and these movies are worth your time.

Disney+ describes Muppet Treasure Island:

“Ahoy, matey! Get ready for hilarity on the high seas with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the Muppets in this exciting first-ever action-adventure, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale. When young Jim Hawkins inherits a long-lost treasure map, he hires the great ship Hispaniola to seek his fortune. With the good Captain Smollett (Kermit the Frog) at the helm — and greedy Long John Silver (Tim Curry) at the heart of a dastardly plot — they set sail for adventure only to discover danger at every turn.”

What’s your favorite Muppet movie? Let us know down in the comments!