Every New Movie and Show Added to Disney+ on Friday

✖

Another weekend is upon us, and that means Disney+ has added a bunch of new movies and shows to keep its streaming roster fresh. Every Friday, Disney+ adds new content in the form of classic properties that have previously been streaming elsewhere, and original projects that are making their debut for the first time. This weekend's additions are a solid mix of both categories, offering something for just about every Disney+ subscriber.

Friday brought the debut of a new original film from Disney+, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. This teen movie likely would've made its debut on Disney Channel had Disney+ not been created, so it follows in the footsteps of films like Zenon, High School Musical, and Halloweentown. Royals, however, leans more into fantasy and sci-fi elements than others.

When it comes to new additions of titles that already existed, Hidden Figures is probably the most notable. Based on a true story, the 2017 film follows three female African-American mathematicians at NASA during the early years of the US space program. The movie was a hit upon its release and was ultimately nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

We won’t fault you for watching #DisneyPlus all weekend. Start streaming The Fault in Our Stars, Hidden Figures, and the premieres of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. #SSSBR #MoDAK #ItsfALLonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/aZ5wRY3MB0 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 25, 2020

You can take a look at the full list of Friday's new arrivals below.

Disney+ Originals

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Series Premiere)

One Day at Disney - "Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager"

Weird but True - "Venomous Animals"

New Library Titles

Hidden Figures

The Fault in Our Stars

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

Morning Light

Which of these new movies or shows are you most looking forward to watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments!