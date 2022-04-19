Gal Gadot Will Sing & Dance In The Evil Queen Movie

Gal Gadot is ready to sing and dance as the Evil Queen. Disney’s live-action Snow White is coming up and people are excited to see the Wonder Woman star in a decidedly villainous role. Forbes spoke to Gadot about her time in London filming the project and what she’s looking forward to most with Snow White. In her comments, the actress explained that cutting loose as a bad guy has really been thrilling. A lot of people will always have that vision of her as Diana in their heads. How could they now? But, being a villain is a completely different feel. A lot of other actors have expressed similar joy about getting to be on the other side of that dichotomy. (Fellow Warner Bros. star Jason Momoa is looking forward to a similar shift in Fast & Furious 10 as a matter of fact.) The Evil Queen is also giving Gadot a chance to stretch those vocal chords, so it should be an exciting film when it hits theaters. Check out her comments down below.

“I love it (laughs)! It’s fun, I get to do something different,” she admitted. “I get to sing and I get to dance and I get to play the villain, which is something that I’ve never done before – and it’s the first Disney villain ever. I really enjoy working with all people involved, with Marc Webb [directing] and Marc Platt producing and Disney, of course, [actress] Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience and I really, really enjoy it and The Evil Queen is very evil, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been interested to see what becomes of this project since the moment it was announced. Disney president of production Sean Bailey explained their strategy to Vulture.

“We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was,” Bailey began. “We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there’s a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label.”

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” director Marc Webb said when Zegler was cast. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Are you excited for live-action Snow White? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!