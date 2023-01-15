Disney+ to Debut Bono & The Edge Documentary on St. Patrick's Day

There's some exciting music content coming to Disney+. Yesterday, the streamer announced a new series that's coming next month called Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, and March will see the debut of a new docu-special called Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman. According to the press release, the special "delves into one of the most remarkable friendships and songwriting partnerships in rock 'n' roll history as they travel home to Dublin."

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman is set to be a feature-length music docu-special that follows Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) as he captures Letterman's first visit to Dublin as the former late-night host hangs out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown and "join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they've done before." The special is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 17, which is also the release of U2's new album, Songs Of Surrender, "a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalog, re-recorded and reimagined." You can watch a teaser below:

"Bono and The Edge are the force behind one of the most prolific and influential acts in the history of rock and roll, and we are honored to bring this truly intimate look at their beginnings, friendship, and creative process to a global audience on Disney+," Disney Branded Television President, Ayo Davis, shared.

"Recently, I won a radio contest," Letterman added. "Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It's a great tour. Get in touch with them ― I'm told there are still availabilities. I'm the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities)."

"I fell in love with U2 and David Letterman at roughly the same time, somewhere around my sophomore year of high school," Neville explained. "That somehow decades later we would all come together in Ireland to make this show was an unlikely dream somehow come to life. Producer Justin Wilkes added, "I had this incredible dream that I was in the magical city of Dublin with Bono, The Edge and David Letterman ... And if it wasn't for the fact that Morgan beautifully captured it all on film, I still wouldn't believe it actually happened."

