Disney’s Hocus Pocus Gets a Funko Pop Sequel

There has been a lot of talk about a sequel to Disney‘s classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus, but nothing has materialized thus far. However, Funko saw fit to offer a sequel to the wildly popular Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops that they released last July for the film’s 25th anniversary. Then again, it’s actually more of a reboot.

Unfortunately, Funko didn’t use this opportunity to add new Hocus Pocus characters like Binx the cat and Billy Butcherson to the lineup. What they did was release versions of the original Sanderson Sisters Pops holding different stuff. The new versions feature Sarah with a spider, Winifred holding a spell, and Mary holding cheese puffs. The original versions included Sarah with a mop, Winifred with a broom and life potion, and Mary with a vacuum cleaner. You can pre-order the new versions here with shipping slated for August. The original versions are a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and are back in stock online at the time of writing. The Spirit Halloween versions have been tough to get, which may be why Funko is rebooting the lineup with non exclusive versions. Regardless, this seems like a rare opportunity to choose between both sets, so take advantage of it while you can.

If you are unfamiliar with this cult classic for some strange reason, the synopsis for Hocus Pocus is available below.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

