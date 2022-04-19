Doctor Strange 2: Wong Returns in Marvel Easter Egg-Filled Tide Commercial

https://youtu.be/9EJ6i7s7aB4

Before Wong helps clean up a multiversal mess in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme magically makes stains disappear in a partnership between Marvel and Tide. In the new commercial, Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) must harness the power of Tide PODS to clean the stained Cloak of Levitation before Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to the Sanctum Sanctorum. The culprit: the tuna melt that Wong pined after in Avengers: Infinity War, one of many Easter eggs in the spot teased last week in a “strange” crossover with Marvel’s Black Widow star David Harbour.

Produced in partnership between Saatchi & Saatchi, Marvel Studios, and Bullitt, a creative studio co-founded by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the commercial’s credits include Oscar-winning visual effects company Framestore (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and director Anthony Leonardi III.

The spot sees the mystical Cloak, unwilling to be washed, leading Wong on a chase through the streets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s New York. After coaxing the Cloak through a portal into the Sanctum’s laundry room, Wong opens a portal and borrows Harbour’s container of Tide PODs instead of using liquid detergent.

“The MCU has a way of making superheroes relatable through humor and insight, just like the best Tide work. So when it came to collaborating with Marvel, we were speaking the same language. How do we make this magical story extremely relatable to anyone, and then add a layer of easter eggs,” said Daniel Lobatón, Chief Creative Officer and Co-President, Saatchi & Saatchi New York. “We love telling the story of what happened when Wong finally ate the tuna melt sandwich he hinted at in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The dynamic between Wong and the Cloak of Levitation is extremely fun. They’ve been through so many adventures, yet we see them in this very relatable moment of ‘get in the shower we need to clean you before your parents get home.’”

One Easter egg is a working phone number in the pizza truck for Joe’s Pizza Parlor, an apparent reference to Joe’s Pizza in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. (Sam Raimi directed both Spider-Man 2 and Doctor Strange 2.) For a message from Wong, call (332) 248-1244.

“Authentic storytelling is the backbone of our cinematic universe. Brands come to us because we deliver custom storytelling that resonates with our fan base and breaks into pop culture,” said Mindy Hamilton, SVP of Global Partnership Marketing for The Walt Disney Company. “With Benedict Wong and the Cloak of Levitation as our stars, we’ve crafted a unique story about everyday stains in the MCU, that only Marvel and Tide could tell together.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters May 6.