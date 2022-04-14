Black Widow’s David Harbour Appears in “Strange” Tide Ad for Doctor Strange 2

Marvel has pulled Black Widow star David Harbour out of the Multiverse for a Tide tie-in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Marvel Studios sequel, which follows sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) on a trip through the Multiverse, opens portals to strange new dimensions. One of those realities is the laundry room of the Stranger Things actor, where a hand reaches through a magical portal and steals Harbours’ Tide detergent. “Strange,” says Harbour, but who are we to judge? Watch the Doctor Strange 2 ad below.

“The strangest thing just happened to me…,” Harbour captioned the 18-second spot advertising Tide and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters May 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though he’s not one of the many Marvel characters rumored to appear in the multiversal mayhem unleashed by director Sam Raimi, Harbour played Soviet super-soldier Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian, in Black Widow. The Marvel blockbuster also starred Scarlett Johansson as the black widow Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as assassin Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz as the spy Melina Vostokoff.

Along with Tide brand, other promotional partners for Disney-Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 include Shell Indonesia (revealing a new look at the film’s cast of characters), ODEON cinemas, and billboard ad buys in New York City’s Times Square.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing only in theaters May 6.