Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Teases Wanda’s Dark Path

“You break the rules, and you become a hero,” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) tells Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.” After the events of WandaVision, which ended with Wanda’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch and the ex-Avenger in possession of the damned Darkhold, Strange questions Wanda about the Multiverse. “Vis had his theories,” she says of Vision (Paul Bettany). “He believed it was dangerous.” As Strange points out in the wake of the unleashed Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, “He was right.”

The trailer aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI showed Wanda returning to Westview, the New Jersey town bewitched by the Scarlet Witch’s hex in WandaVision, stepping back into the home she shared with her since-disappeared twin sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). Though Wanda and Vision’s idyllic domestic life was wiped from reality when Wanda released her hex, the Maximoff children could be heard crying out through the Multiverse.

“I have spent the last 7 years playing this character and she has changed and grown with me,” Olsen previously told Explica. “But it wasn’t until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her.”

On reprising the role in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel, Olsen teased, “Every Marvel movie is unique, and this one is sure to surprise fans. I can’t wait to see your reaction, especially when it comes to the WandaVision part.”

By casting her spell over the citizens of Westview and turning them into unwitting supporting players in her WandaVision “sitcom,” Wanda “did something that makes her a criminal,” Olsen said on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast. “So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it.”

Facing his own reckoning is Strange, who tampered with the Multiverse and the stability of spacetime when he helped solve Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity crisis in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” warns Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

Adds Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) of the reality-altering spells cast in Spider-Man, “You opened a doorway between universes, and we don’t know who or what will walk through it.” Someone like the zombified Wanda Maximoff from Marvel’s animated What If…?

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6.