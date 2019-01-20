WATCH: Dogs React To The New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Trailer

In the age of digital media, reaction videos are all the rage. In the wake of the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum being released earlier this week, Wick fans flooded the internet to get their reaction videos out, but there’s clearly one video that takes the cake.

The team at IGN created a reaction video featuring dogs watching the trailer and, quite frankly, it’s some of the best content you’ll watch today.

As fans of the franchise will know, dogs have a central part in the series after the titular character’s companion was killed in the first flick. Though John Wick (Keanu Reeves) eventually got a new pup, he’s still busy wreaking havoc on those who’ve wronged him.

Parabellum is set to introduce Halle Berry’s Sofia to the John Wick universe and she’ll bring a couple of dogs into the fray with her.

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” director Chad Stahelski told EW. Stahelski also revealed that they built action sequences around the dogs, or as Stahelski put it, Sofia’s “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

According to Reeves himself, Berry’s role in Parabellum might end up as one the best performances of her career.

“She’s absolutely astounding,” Reeves told ExtraTV. “She gets to do some really cool stuff. This another level. She raised the bar.”

The full synopsis can for John Wick: Chapter 3 can be found below.

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services, and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

What’d you think of the dog reaction video? Are you looking forward to the introduction of Halle Berry’s assassin character in Parabellum? Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments below!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum speeds into theaters on May 17th. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are now available on home media release.