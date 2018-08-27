‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Director Reveals When Sequel May Start Filming

Edge of Tomorrow was the unfortunately-titled Tom Cruise sci-fi actioner that came out of nowhere in 2014 and went on to be a cult-hit. A lot of fans have been waiting for a sequel film ever since, and now director Doug Liman is dropping strong hints that Edge of Tomorrow 2 will actually be his next film!

Speaking to Collider, Liman had the following update about the sequel’s current status:

“We’re just working on the script… [We’re no longer working on scheduling issues], now it’s down to we have a window where we could go do it, and we’re frantically working on the script. It’s one of those movies that we’ll only go make if we love the script. It’s not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don’t really care if it’s good or not. If the movie happens, it will be because Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and myself are passionate about making it, which is a great place to be. She doesn’t need this movie, he doesn’t need this movie, and I don’t need it. We’re gonna make it if we really believe in it. We have story that the three of us love, so we’re working hard on the script… It has the possibility of being my next film.”

It makes sense that Liman and Co. are taking their time to get things right – especially since Liman has already made boasts that Edge of Tomorrow 2 (or “Live Die Repeat Repeat“) will be a ‘revolutionary’ sequel. For those skeptical about having this particular storyline continue past the neatly-tailored, self-contained story of the first film? Well, don’t worry too much: this sequel won’t be some attempt to expand Edge of Tomorrow into some kind of franchise universe; this second chapter will officially end the story.

That framework suggests a second chapter that reveals some other kind of time-warping threat that Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Sgt. Vrataski (Emily Blunt) must bend to their advantage. Given the time-travel mechanics of the series, it would be cool to see some kind of Back to the Future II-style revist to the events of the first film. We’ll see what kind of tricks Liman and Cruise have up their sleeves – hopefully sooner before later.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2.