Exclusive First Look: New Marvel, DC, Star Wars Collectibles From Sideshow Con

Sideshow Con kicked off on Tuesday, opening its virtual doors to geeks from around the world to celebrate and accumulate their collections. While some exclusive products are being made available for a limited time and others are being discounted to celebrate the summer convention time, Sideshow is also unveiling first looks at products which will be arriving over the next few years. Sideshow opened its doors to ComicBook.com, inviting a first look at several new products from Sideshow, Hot Toys, and more. While ComicBook.com has already compiled a list of the best collectibles seen at Sideshow Con, this article features first looks and descriptions of products which are being revealed now.

Sideshow Con pulled back the curtain on several new products from Hot Toys. They also offered looks at new Premium Format Figures. The new collectibles come from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more. Get your first look at them below!

Iron Man by Hot Toys

Iron Man is one of the most popular products Hot Toys has to offer, resulting in a number of variations of the character being made into sixth scale figures. Now, an animated version of Iron Man is being brought to sixth scale life by Hot Toys. This is the first time the figure has been revealed!

A release date and price for the Iron Man figure are yet to be revealed.

Life-Size Grogu

Hot Toys and Sideshow have both created incredible versions of life-size Grogu collectibles in the past. Now, Hot Toys is raising the bar. A 1:1 scale Grogu not only has his beskar armor under his clothes but will be available with the floating pram as seen as his means of transportation in The Mandalorian. It doesn’t end there. The Babu Frik-looking character (though, no one can prove whether it’s actually a younger Babu Frik than seen in the sequel triolgy or another Anzellan from the Star Wars world quite yet) is also being immortalized in collectible form by Hot Toys. He’s coming in life-size scale, as well!

Prices and release dates for these new figures have not been revealed. The original, sold out 1:1 scale Grogu by Hot Toys was just more than $400 but did not include the pram accessory.

Grogu and IG-12

If Grogu in the pram wasn’t enough for you, a sixth scale figure of Grogu in the IG-12 should do the trick. With an impressive wave of Hot Toys figures from The Mandalorian. this figure is looking to be a bit louder than the rest. Much like his appearance in the series, this Grogu will come with a couple of buttons to communicate with. The figure will have a speaker to relay the, “Yes,” and “No,” voiced by IG-12. Speakers are not common for Hot Toys figures, making this a very exciting new feature!

A release date and price for the IG-12 figure have not been revealed.

New Mandalorian figures

Two new Mandalorian figures are being made by Hot Toys, based on their appearances in the recent season of The Mandalorian. The Armorer has had a Hot Toys figure available since the show’s first season but an updated version of the character portrayed by Emily Swallow is also on the way!

Release date and price information for these new Hot Toys figures is currently unavailable.

Loki on the Throne

In the first Thor movie, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki sat on the throne of Asgard. It wasn’t his for the taking but he certainly wanted to take it. Now, the moment has been made into a Hot Toys figures with both the throne and that version of Loki being made into a brand new sixth scale figure from Hot Toys. The only shown additional accessory so far is the scepter which Loki went on to use as his weapon-of-choice in The Avengers. The costume seen on the character is similar to that of previous Loki figures, made for The Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: The Dark World. The throne accessory is certainly the biggest draw for this figure!

A price and release date for this new Hot Toys figures have not yet been revealed.

M.O.D.O.K. From Quantumania

As a fan, it is wild to believe this figure exists but it looks great. For the first time, M.O.D.O.K. has been immortalized as a Hot Toys figure. The Marvel Cinematic Universe took its liberties with the identity of the character, meaning Corey Stoll”s Darren Cross is the MCU’s version of this character. In sixth scale form from Hot Toys, the M.O.D.O.K. figure actually looks better than it did in the movie. Yes, the shaping of Darren’s head to fit this body style is still insane overall but a tangible, practical face of any shape will look better than the character’s distorted and computerized appearance in Quantumania.

The figure has a helmet cover which attaches via magnets. It gives it an opportunity to offer the menacing all-gold look with red eyes or Darren’s unmasked face. A price and release date have not yet been set and no official information is available just yet. Based on the prices of other Hot Toys figures, this will likely go for a few hundred dollars, minimum.

Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones figure based on the character’s appearance in the recent Dial of Destiny movie has already been announced but this is the first time the figure has been displayed for photos! The gorgeous sculpt of Harrison Ford’s likeness shines through with the fabrics of the costume rounding it out. The base is spectacular and the whip is the only accessory which was on display, while the Hot Toys figure itself will have additional pieces t offer.

The figure is listed as “coming soon” on its official landing page, with no price or release date quite yet.

Deathstroke

Sideshow’s Premium Format Figures are often show-stoppers. Deathstroke is no exception. This Premium Format collectible boasts all of the incredible details of Slade Wilson’s blue and orange get up, swords, and more but the base is where the details will make collectors truly giddy. Deathstroke is stood atop a gargoyle ledge with the bodies of Teen Titans characters baked into the concrete. It’s a magnificent design which Sideshow is unveiling for the first time during Sideshow Con! It’s truly one of the best pieces Sideshow had on display at Sideshow Con.

A price and release date for the Deathstroke Premiunm Format figure have not yet been revealed.

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker and his Darth Vader evolution have been made into Hot Toys figures in the past but this new sixth scale iteration of the character is stunning. Complete with some old school hair rather than a hard, firm piece and an awesome-looking lightsaber, this is the figure for those who have always loved the prequel trilogy. Hayden Christensen’s likeness shines through in the face sculpt with the team from Hot Toys delivering an epic design for the fabrics of the costume.

Ghost Rider is getting the Premium Format treatment with a stunning new statue by Sideshow. The first reveal of this new collectible was offered at Sideshow con, with Ghost Rider bursting through flames with his chains also engulfed. It’s a stunning piece which seems to be aiming to make a statement for the character!

Release date and pricing for this new Premium Format Figure by Sideshow has yet to be revealed.