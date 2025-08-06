Chris Hemsworth Has a Major Update on His Netflix Action Franchise

From his star-making turn as Marvel’s God of Thunder to his recent challenges in the new season of Limitless: Live Better Now, Chris Hemsworth has become one of Hollywood’s most reliable leading men. Beyond his work with the Avengers, he has also built a massively successful action franchise at Netflix as the face of Extraction. The first two films have become global hits for the streamer, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the next chapter. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth confirmed that a third Extraction movie is in the works, though he cannot say when audiences will see it yet.

“He’s getting restless,” Hemsworth said about his character, Tyler Rake. “He is. My inner Tyler Rake is feeling a certain amount of protest and needs to be released, for sure. That’s something we are working on, yeah. We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film. But the intention is to certainly make another one. I don’t know exactly when, but yeah, it’ll be coming.”

The Extraction franchise began in 2020, introducing audiences to Tyler Rake, a tormented Australian black ops mercenary who takes on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film, based on the graphic novel Ciudad, was lauded for its intense, practical action sequences and became Netflix’s most-watched original film at the time, with a record-breaking 99 million households tuning in during its first four weeks.

The 2023 sequel, Extraction 2, upped the ante considerably. After barely surviving his previous mission, Rake is recruited to save the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from a deadly prison. The sequel earned praise for its ambitious action, including a now-famous 21-minute single-take sequence, and it also joined its predecessor on Netflix’s all-time most-watched list, making Extraction the first film series to have two entries in the streamer’s Top 10.

Extraction Is Getting a Spinoff Without Chris Hemsworth

Even as work begins on a third film, Netflix and the Russo Brothers’ production company, AGBO, are already expanding the world of Extraction with a new television series. However, the upcoming eight-episode show will not star Hemsworth. Instead, the spinoff will be led by French actor Omar Sy, who became an international star for Netflix with the massive global success of his series Lupin. The new series will feature Sy as a new mercenary character on a dangerous hostage rescue mission in Libya. Sy is a celebrated actor in his home country, having become the first Black recipient of the César Award for Best Actor for The Intouchables, and has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World, making him a strong choice to carry the franchise forward.

The spinoff aims to maintain the high-stakes action the franchise is known for while exploring new characters and settings. Glen Mazzara, who previously worked on The Walking Dead, will serve as the showrunner, with Joe and Anthony Russo executive producing alongside original Extraction director Sam Hargrave. Angela Russo-Otstot of AGBO has stated the company is committed to exploring “heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes,” signaling a desire to build a larger cinematic universe around the brand.

Hemsworth will be seen next when Limitless: Live Better Now begins streaming on Disney+ on August 15th.

