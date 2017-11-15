‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ First Look Coming Soon

Wizards are returning to the big screen once again!

With Justice League getting released this weekend, marking Warner Bros. biggest movie of the year, it would make sense for the studio to roll out trailers for some of next year’s big releases. That’s certainly happening, as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is teasing its first look this Thursday.

The DC film opens in theaters on Thursday night, and the Fantastic Beasts Twitter account revealed that something special from the Harry Potter spinoff sequel will be accompanying its release.

“Wands at the ready,” said the tweet. “On 11.16.18 the Fantastic Beasts story continues. Check back tomorrow for more Magic in Progress.”

Thursday marks exactly one year from the release of the film, so it would make sense for the first look to come this week.

David Yates is returning to helm the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, with a script written by franchise creator J.K. Rowling. Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz are all returning for the second film, and the film Jude Law will be making his franchise debut as a young Albus Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 will hit theaters on November 16, 2018.