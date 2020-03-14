Fantastic Beasts 3 Reportedly Set to Begin Filming Next Week Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

As the world grapples with the fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the entertainment industry is pressing pause on production of countless feature films and television studios. First unit production on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on hold while all of Netflix’s film & TV shows in production have been suspended, Warner Bros. isn’t following the same path. Earlier today it was reported that production on The Batman, The Matrix, and King Richard will all continue for the time being, and now another film on WB’s slate has been confirmed to carry on with production: the third Fantastic Beasts feature film.

Variety’s Justin Kroll revealed the news on his Twitter account, revealing that production on the film is scheduled to begin this Monday. WB has previously said they intend to approach each of their feature film productions on a case by case basis, confirming this approach after it was revealed that Academy Award winner Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia prepping Baz Luhrmann’s currently-untitled Elvis Presley biopic (Hanks is expected to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, not Presley).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority,” WB said in a statement. “And we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The full title for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 has not been revealed as of yet, but it will see the return of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling as its screenwriter, joined for the first time in this prequel series by Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves. The pair will also produce the film alongside four-time Harry Potter executive producer Lionel Wigram, and Wizarding World franchise producer David Heyman. David Yates will once again direct.

Little is known about the plot of the third movie but we do know that it will move the action at least partially to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking yet another international adventure for the series after the first two films visited the United States and Paris.

The film will see the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, and seemingly Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. They will also be reunited with Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks (Jessica Williams) as she has a bigger role in this sequel. Any new additions to the cast or new characters that will appear have not yet been confirmed.