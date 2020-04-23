Fantastic Four Concept Art Reveals The Fantasticar

✖

All these years later and treasure is still to be found. Josh Trank's Fantastic Four movie was a controversial film when it debuted and was mired in controversy (most of it unjustified) even before it shot a frame of footage. Ultimately the movie crashed and burned before it even debuted in theaters as on-set scuffles between Trank and the producers resulted in a lot of reshoots and new footage, which resulted in a messy attempt at retaining movie rights the likes of which hadn't been seen since....well the first Fantastic Four movie by Roger Corman that was never officially released. Concept art for the movie continues to come out for the movie that shows off how many of the ideas didn't make it onto screen though.

The latest of these is a new piece of concept art of the film's version of the Fantasticar. Unlike the one from the pages of Marvel Comics, this was seemingly just a regular car that didn't fly. Scenes including the Fantasticar were shot for the movie as the official B-Roll from the film revealed, but this concept art offers the best look at what might have been.

View this post on Instagram Oh, boy. A post shared by The MandaloRYAN (@itsryanunicomb) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT

The Fantastic Four will get another chance at bat when Marvel Studios makes their own version of the characters, having re-acquired the feature film rights following the acquisition of Fox by The Walt Disney Company.

I'm extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel's First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve," Feige revealed last summer about The Fantastic Four. "(The announcement) means that we have them back and we are working towards it."

Fans of the characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have some favorites they've been fan-casting for the role of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, in particular real-life married couple and filmmaking duo, John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt. The pair have admitted previously how flattering it is to be considered so much by fans, but that nothing has been discussed yet. Krasinski reportedly met with Marvel Studios this month but it remains to be seen what was discussed.

"I would love to do it," Krasinski said in March when ComicBook.com asked about the Reed Richards role. "I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are."

It may still be a while before we even know what actors could fill the roles in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, with a previous report indicating that news about Fantastic Four and the X-Men will be waiting until at least 2020. They reason that Kevin Feige doesn't tend to get too ahead of himself, instead opting to take things one project at a time, and with Phase 3 already stretching into 2022 (and partially delayed by the coronavirus), the studio has plenty of time.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.