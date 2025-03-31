Fantastic Four Star Breaks Silence on Confirmed Avengers: Doomsday Return

Joseph Quinn has spoken publicly about his inclusion in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday for the first time since the official cast announcement last week. The actor, who will debut as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July, expressed his feelings about joining the ensemble during a recent interview with IGN. Marvel’s announcement revealed Quinn would appear alongside 26 other actors in Avengers: Doomsday, including his Fantastic Four co-stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The extensive cast list features numerous returning MCU veterans, characters from the former Fox X-Men franchise, and Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom rather than reprising his Tony Stark/Iron Man character.

“It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing,” Quinn said when asked about his reaction to seeing his name in Marvel’s cast announcement. The statement suggests the actor had been aware of his involvement prior to the public reveal but was unable to discuss it due to Marvel’s confidentiality requirements. “I think I’m in very good company. I would love to see Will [Poulter] there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun,” he added.

Poulter, who was present during the same IGN interview, expressed support for Quinn’s Marvel journey and interest in potential future collaborations. “I’m so excited for Joe and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four. I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock and if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew that would be even better,” Poulter stated. His character, Adam Warlock, debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but does not currently appear in the announced cast for Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday‘s Ensemble Cast Brings Together Multiple Franchises

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday revealed an unprecedented assembly of characters from across the MCU and newly integrated properties. The 27-person roster includes Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man among the established MCU heroes. The announcement also confirmed the participation of the entire Fantastic Four team following their upcoming debut. Perhaps most significantly, six actors from Fox’s X-Men franchise will officially join the MCU: Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme/Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops. Channing Tatum will also reprise his role as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, following the overwhelmingly positive fan reception of the character’s debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Before joining the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday, Quinn will make his first appearance as Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The standalone film, directed by Matt Shakman, places Marvel’s First Family in what the official synopsis describes as “a vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world” where they face “a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).” Theater chain Odeon’s website lists the film’s runtime as 140 minutes, which would make it the longest Fantastic Four movie to date if confirmed.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

