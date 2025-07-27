Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Already Broken Its First 2 Records

Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to be doing all the things we expect of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in its opening weekend. Heading into Sunday, the film is already projected to earn between $120-125 million in its opening weekend – the best for a Marvel Studios film this year (after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*). However, it looks like Fantastic Four is going to end its opening weekend breaking multiple records, and not just at the box office.

Fans Are Showing Record Love to Fantastic Four: First Steps

At the time of writing this, Fantastic Four: First Steps has debuted with a Cinemascore of “A-“, a new high for the franchise. Comparatively speaking, Fantastic Four (2005) debuted with a “B” score; Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer had a “B” score, and Fantastic Four (2015) had the franchise-low score of “C-“. As usual, Marvel Studios proves that it can craft the kinds of cinematic experiences that fans want to see, even when flipping that IP for a third time (see also: the Spider-Man Home trilogy).

First Steps Merch Is Also Breaking Records

Marvel / AMC THEATRES

Fantastic Four: First Steps is getting in on the trend of theaters selling novelty merch for new blockbuster films – specifically, the popcorn bucket craze. While the film offers fans multiple versions of a novelty bucket, there is one item in the line that is also a record-breaker: the Galactus popcorn bucket.

At 20 inches wide (with Galactus’ helmet attached), 17.5 inches tall, and 9.6 inches deep, Galactus is the biggest novelty bucket that’s been released. It’s able to hold 9 liters (361 oz. of popcorn), which is more than twice the volume of a typical AMC Theatres large popcorn bucket. That said, the cost of the bucket is $80, which is sets a new pricing record for such an item. Special features include light-up LED eyes and removable horns on the helmet. Other items in Marvel’s Fantastic Four line of theater merch include an 85-ounce Fantasticar popcorn bucket sold at Regal ($57); a Mr. Fantastic bucket from Cinemark ($58), and a limited-edition pint glass from Alamo Drafthouse.

There’s already early indication that the Galactus popcorn bucket will be a bestseller and, inevitably, a major collector’s item. That could arguably set a whole new precedent for how studios and theaters envision the scope (literally and figuratively) of these promotional merchandise collaborations.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters and IMAX.