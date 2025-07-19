New Fantastic Four: First Steps Video Shows Galactus’ True Size (& It’s Huge)

Galactus looms large in a brand new behind-the-scenes video for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps. With the movie set to release in just a week, Marvel Studios has released a new video full of plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming film, showcasing how the film made use of practical sets and builds in order to craft this futuristic retro world featured in the movie. The video also showcases how the filmmakers successfully built a model for Galactus that is practical and full of details, that could be blown up in size in in order to become the towering presence Galactus is known for in the comics.

In the video, which you can view below, the crew talks about making Galactus on a human scale, that they knew would also be blown up into an “absolutely gigantic character.” They had to make sure that every detail on the build was minute, this way when the character is ultimately blown up to a much larger scale, it feels realistic. With the filmmakers opting to approach such a massive character practically, they also had to find a way to use light and special lenses in order to capture the gigantic villain in order to emphasis the scale of him on screen.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will see the team in a retro sixties aesthetic that always feels futuristic, a call back to Marvel’s first family’s comic debut. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the characters first debuted in The Fantastic Four #1, which was released in November 1961. While there have been multiple Fantastic Four films previously, this will be the first time the family is feature in a retro time on screen, truly capturing the feel of the comics, which was something director Matt Shakman was truly passionate about, stating, “The Fantastic Four were created in the ’60s. It was the time of optimism, of looking to the stars. We’re putting it into our own version of the ’60s, in this retro future world.”

The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man. The film was directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, and Jeff Kaplan. The film reportedly also features Natasha Lyonne in a secret role and nearly featured the legendary John Malkovich in a villainous role, although Malkovich’s role was sadly cut from the film.

Unlike the other Fantastic Four films before it, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not meant to serve as an origin movie for these characters. Instead, it’ll take place after the team has already gained their superpowers, focusing instead on them as an established team and family. It will also be the first time Reed and Sue’s child, Franklin, is seen on the big screen, with the baby said to be a major reason for Galactus’ appearance.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.