The Fantastic Four’s Joseph Quinn Reveals How Long He Has Rehearsed Johnny Storm’s Catchphrase

The Fantastic Four remains one of the most-anticipated movies in Marvel Studios’ arsenal, as fans eagerly await to see the new take on Marvel’s first family. One of the most quintessential elements of the team’s pop culture impact has been “Flame on!”, the catchphrase regularly said by Johnny Storm / Human Torch (Joseph Quinn). While we’re still over a year out from The Fantastic Four‘s debut, it sounds like we could get that in this new live-action incarnation. During a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused, Quinn was asked how long he has spent rehearsing his line delivery of “Flame on!” in preparation for The Fantastic Four.

“One hour, probably, collectively,” Quinn revealed.

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details have not been revealed for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four. Directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, the film stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

“We have been nonstop,” Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. “Despite the strikes, yes, we’ve been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that’s been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you’re filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There’s some stuff I’m super excited about. I can’t say too much, you know?”

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.