John Cena Teases Action-Packed Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9 is coming up on the calendar quickly and fans are starting to get excited about another installment. John Cena will be making his first appearance in the franchise, but he told Collider that this will really get people excited. He talked to the publication about a number of topics, but the giant tentpole franchise was bound to make an appearance. Cena admitted, “I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise.” With new roles for stars like Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennet, Ozuna, and Cardi B, it’s not hard to see what he means when he says that. This giant ensemble just keeps growing and the additions have worked. To think that this series began with car stunts and street racing is hard to fathom now. Fast & Furious now stands shoulder to should with just about anything in theaters. Cena talked about how much of a staple it’s become.

“Dude, that one was awesome in many respects because this is a franchise, like a legacy franchise,” Cena explained. “The cast in that movie has essentially been working together for 20 years. It is a family environment and it is one that the world views as their family as well. They’re into the storyline, they’re into the characters, and they’re into this 20-year, eight- installment narrative that, in a lot of cases, [is defining]. This is a lot of what you’re known for in entertainment and what people come to expect.”

“On top of that, they’ve managed to build an almost superhero environment with real people,” the star added. “The first movie was about street racing and then it’s evolved and been able to pivot into this crazy thing that is still so plugged in with car culture. But now, [also] as a global narrative and it always outdoes itself in the form of, like, “What are they going to do next?” but at the same time remains grounded in the story of family. It’s incredible and it’s incredible how digestible it is throughout the globe too, how worldly the story and the saga’s become.”

The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is Friday, 1/31! ❤️ this Tweet to receive F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/0WcUccXHCV — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 24, 2020

The WWE superstar has talked about his time in the squared circle coming to a close recently. He made those comments in light of all these movie roles. The former WWE champion knows nothing lasts forever.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me,” Cena began. “I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I‘m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment.”