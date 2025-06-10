Final Destination Bloodlines Featurette Celebrates the Franchise’s Legacy

The Final Destination franchise kicked off back in 2000, with its twisted and terrifying machinations of death impacting audiences for decades. Earlier this year, fans earned the first sequel in the series in over a decade with Final Destination Bloodlines. Given how long the series has been around, this means that the cast of Bloodlines had a connection to the concept not only as fans, but they also had unexpected connections to former stars of the series, which added unexpected excitement for the new revival. You can check out an exclusive featurette below in which the cast celebrates the franchise, with Final Destination Bloodlines hitting Digital on June 17th and hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22nd.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky, Will vs. The Future), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms, 100 Things to Do Before High School), Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, Bella and the Bulldogs), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cop Car) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Death Becomes Them: On the Set of Final Destination Bloodlines Catch up with the fresh new cast and dynamic directing duo of Final Destination Bloodlines to hear about their experiences on set and what fun surprises they managed to sneak in for the fans.

The Many Deaths of Bloodlines From the collapse of the Skyview Restaurant to the world’s worst MRI, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the most gruesome Final Destination deaths yet!

The Legacy of Bludworth Tony Todd reflects on the decades-spanning legacy of his iconic character and re-examines Bludworth’s impact on the franchise now that all has been revealed.

Director’s Commentary

Commentary by the film’s directors Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky

Final Destination Bloodlines hits Digital on June 17th and hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22nd.

